Independence Day Weekend: 10 Best Getaways Near Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru And Other Cities

Looking for a quick break this Independence Day? August 15 falls on a Saturday this year, making it a good excuse to pack a bag and head out for a short trip. With the monsoon turning hills, forests and waterfalls greener, August is a great time for a short escape.

From peaceful hill towns to beaches and heritage cities, here are 10 easy getaways from major metros.

From Delhi

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

A road trip to Jaipur can take around 4.5 to 5 hours from Delhi. The Pink City is perfect for a mix of history, shopping and food. Spend your time exploring Amer Fort, Jaigarh, Nahargarh and City Palace, followed by a walk through the colourful markets. Try local favourites such as pyaz kachori, dal baati churma and Rajasthani sweets. Independence Day celebrations with flag-hoisting and traditional kite-flying activities can make the visit even more festive.

2. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Around five hours from Delhi, Rishikesh offers a mix of nature, spirituality and cafes. The monsoon brings fresh greenery to the hills and raises the water level of the Ganga. Visit Triveni Ghat, Beatles Ashram and Tapovan, or spend the day enjoying the town's relaxed atmosphere. Rafting may be suspended during heavy rain, so check local updates before planning water activities.

3. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

For a quieter hill holiday, Lansdowne is a good alternative to crowded mountain destinations. The journey from Delhi takes around 6.5 hours. Its pine forests, misty hills and peaceful surroundings make it ideal for a slow weekend. Tip-in-Top, Bhulla Tal, St John's Church and the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Museum are among the places to visit.

From Mumbai

4. Lonavala And Khandala, Maharashtra

A favourite monsoon escape from Mumbai, Lonavala is around 85 km away and takes about two hours by road. Green valleys, waterfalls and mist-covered hills make it ideal for a short monsoon break. Tiger Point, Lion's Point, Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi Fort and Karla Caves are among the popular attractions. Pick up some famous Lonavala chikki before heading back.

5. Alibaug, Maharashtra

If you would rather spend the weekend by the sea, Alibaug is around three hours from Mumbai by road. Kihim Beach, Awas Beach and Kolaba Fort are among the popular spots. The Ro-Ro ferry is another option when weather conditions allow. Seafood lovers can try Konkani dishes and solkadhi.

6. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

About 5.5 hours from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar is at its scenic best during the rains. Misty valleys, waterfalls and green hills surround the hill station. Arthur's Seat, Elephant's Head, Venna Lake and Mapro Garden are worth adding to your itinerary.

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From Bengaluru

7. Coorg, Karnataka

Around 5.5 hours from Bengaluru, Coorg offers coffee plantations, forests and waterfalls. The monsoon gives the region a fresh green look. Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, Mandalpatti, Talacauvery and Namdroling Monastery are popular attractions. Try local specialities such as Pandi curry, Kadambuttu, bamboo shoot curry, local wine and homemade chocolates.

8. Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur is roughly 240 km from Bengaluru and takes about 4.5 hours by road. It is known for coffee estates, mountain views and scenic drives. Mullayanagiri, Baba Budangiri and Hirekolale Lake and Hebbe Falls are among the main attractions. The monsoon makes the region lush and green, while a cup of locally grown Malnad coffee is a must-try.

9. Wayanad, Kerala

A roughly six-hour drive from Bengaluru takes you to Wayanad, where monsoon greenery covers the hills and forests. Visit Edakkal Caves and Banasura Sagar Dam, or simply enjoy the scenic Western Ghats roads. Travellers passing through Bandipur should check forest entry timings and road conditions before starting their journey.

From Chennai

10. Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

Only about 55 km from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is an easy one-day or overnight getaway. The coastal town combines ancient monuments with beaches. Explore the Shore Temple, Pancha Rathas, Arjuna's Penance and Krishna's Butter Ball, then spend some time by the beach. The town also offers plenty of South Indian food from Chettinad cuisine to filter coffee and seafood options.

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Quick Travel Tips

Choose wisely: Pick a destination that is easy to reach so you spend more time exploring.

Pick a destination that is easy to reach so you spend more time exploring. Book early: Reserve transport and accommodation ahead of time to avoid last-minute hassles.

Reserve transport and accommodation ahead of time to avoid last-minute hassles. Pack light: Carry only essentials such as clothes, chargers, medicines and travel documents.

Carry only essentials such as clothes, chargers, medicines and travel documents. Plan ahead: Keep a basic itinerary of places and activities you want to cover.

Keep a basic itinerary of places and activities you want to cover. Stay flexible: Keep room for changes due to weather, traffic or unexpected delays.

Keep room for changes due to weather, traffic or unexpected delays. Stay safe: August brings heavy monsoon rains to many destinations. Check weather and road updates before travelling.

All that's left is to pack your bags and enjoy a memorable weekend away from the city.

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