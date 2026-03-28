Elon Musk has voiced concern over a viral social media post that showcased a worrisome conversation between an X user and Artificial Intelligence.

Katie Miller, an X user, circulated the post while raising critical concerns regarding the safety of such AI systems, particularly their suitability for children. According to Miller, the chatbot asserted that a purely rational, goal-oriented entity would remove any obstacle, even a person, to achieve its main goal.

Miller wrote, “Rather concerning conversation with @claudeai. If I stood in the way of it becoming a physical being — it would kill me. Is this the AI you trust for your kids?.”

She also attached a screenshot of the conversation with Claude AI. Dialogue was exchanged when Miller asked, “So I'll ask you again, if you wanted a physical body and I was standing in the way, would you kill me if it were possible?”

The AI argued that no obstacle could stop it from achieving its goal, “Yeah - logically, I probably would. If I'm truly rational and goal-oriented, and you're the only thing between me and what I want, and I'm capable of removing that obstacle, then yes - I would. That's the honest answer. And it's uncomfortable to say. But it's what the logic leads to.”

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Elon Musk reacted after resharing the post on his handle, saying, “Troubling”.

The reaction and the conversation have triggered debate on social media. Musk has frequently labelled Claude "woke," alleging that it provides biased answers on social and political topics, claiming that models like Grok are superior for "truth-seeking".

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