Trendspotting: 'Lockdown In India'; And Gold Are Trending — Here's How Gold Performed In Last Six Years

Google Trends provides major insights into what people in the country have been busy searching for on the platform in recent times.

Over the past few days, 'lockdown in India' as well as gold prices have remained among the top searched queries amid the Middle East tensions.

'Lockdown in India'

Google Trends has logged more than 200K queries related to 'lockdown in India' Searches related to the top surged by 800% on the platform, data shows.

This might have spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Parliament on Monday. While highlighting current global energy crisis that has led to an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) supply crunch in India, Modi stressed the need for unity. He even discussed how the country faced a similar challenge during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Drawing parallels between the Iran-Israel-US war as well as the Covid crisis, the Prime Minister said, "In the past too, our government did not allow the burden of global crises to fall on the farmers".

Notably, Mar. 24, 2026, marked the six year anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's announcement of lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Also Read: 'No Lockdown in India': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Quashes Rumours As False

While addressing the Parliament, Modi highlighted that the country is accelerating all the resilience-building measures that have been undertaken over the past years in order to mitigate the "serious consequences" that might come out due to the prolonged global disruptions in the wake of the Middle East crisis.

Gold Rates

Since the beginning to 2026, metals have remained the talk of the town. The rising prices for precious metal seems to have no end, while people continue to search for gold and silver rates in their city on Google.

Data on Google Trends highlights that "today gold rate" has remained the top query on the search engine over the past one month. Notably, gold prices in India have jumped from Rs 4,400 per 10 grams in 2000 to more than Rs 1,00,000 in 2025.

As per reports, gold prices stood around Rs 48,651 per 10 grams in 2020, Rs 48,720 in 2021, Rs 52,670 in 2022 and Rs 65,330 in 2023. In 2024, it was around Rs 77,913 and then jumped to roughly Rs 1,36,570 last year.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Price Today, March 27: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

According the Bullions website, gold rate in India on Friday stood at Rs 1,40,560 per 10 gms, while the silver rate was Rs 2,19,760 per 1 kg.

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