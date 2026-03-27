Gold, Silver Price Today, March 27: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates in India increased marginally and silver rates fell on Friday led by improved geopolitical sentiment that contributed to a decline in oil prices. The precious metal's upside was also driven by value buying after recent sharp corrections, with attractive entry levels triggering renewed demand alongside short covering. On the outlook, the precious metal may witness a mild near-term recovery, but breaking recent highs looks difficult, analysts told news agency PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,40,560 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,19,760 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international markets, spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,411.56 at 6:43 a.m. Singapore time. Silver advanced 1.4% to $69.01, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,40,310 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,40,120. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,40,070.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,40,720 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,40,530 and Rs 1,40,420 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,19,360 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,18,980 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,20,000 and Rs 2,19,710 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,19,530 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,19,070.

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Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,40,310

Delhi: Rs 1,40,070

Bengaluru: Rs 1,40,420

Chennai: Rs 1,40,720

Hyderabad: Rs 1,40,530

Kolkata: Rs 1,40,120

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,19,360

Delhi: Rs 2,18,980

Bengaluru: Rs 2,19,530

Chennai: Rs 2,20,000

Hyderabad: Rs 2,19,710

Kolkata: Rs 2,19,070

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