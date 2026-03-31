Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Movie Beats KGF Chapter 2; Check Earnings

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform robustly in theatres, sustaining its box office strength into the second week of release. The high-octane spy thriller has remained steady despite the expected weekday tapering and is now set to join the elite Rs 1,400 crore club at the global box office.

As per data from Sacnilk, the film registered an estimated Rs 25.30 crore net domestically on Day 12 (March 30), backed by 17,614 screenings nationwide. It represents a 63% decline from the Rs 68.10 crore collected on Day 11, March 29.

The India net box office total for Dhurandhar 2 has risen to Rs 872.17 crore. Internationally, the film has collected Rs 1,392.23 crore, driven by a domestic gross of Rs 1,042.23 crore alongside Rs 350 crore from overseas markets. Its Hindi net collections stand at Rs 818.04 crore.

In contrast to the earlier instalment, Dhurandhar 2 has adopted a multilingual release strategy, opening in five languages. Hindi continues to anchor the box office performance, with other versions making modest contributions. On its 12th day, the film earned Rs 23.50 crore from Hindi, Rs 1.15 crore from Telugu, Rs 35 lakh from Tamil, Rs 20 lakh from Kannada and Rs 10 lakh from Malayalam.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records

Among its many milestones, the film's dominance in the Indian market stands out. Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the India net collections of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), ranking it among the country's top-grossing films. It has also overtaken RRR (Rs 782.20 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646.31 crore), reinforcing its strong appeal across diverse audiences and regions.

In the Hindi heartland, the film's performance has been nothing short of remarkable. Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the Hindi collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 812.14 crore), reflecting its firm grip on North Indian audiences and its strong pan-India presence.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows Hamza Ali Mazari's trajectory after he takes down Rehman Dakait. The film maps his rise within Lyari's power structure, alongside a parallel backstory that traces his roots as Jaskirat Singh, a Punjabi youngster who goes on to become one of India's most skilled undercover agents.

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