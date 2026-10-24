Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed Across India On October 24?

Banks across India are closed on Saturday, October 24, as the day falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) banking holiday rules, scheduled commercial banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, affecting routine in-person banking services nationwide.

The closure means customers will not be able to access regular branch counter services, including cash deposits and withdrawals over the counter, cheque-related services and other transactions requiring in-person assistance. Customers planning to visit their bank branches are advised to check their bank's holiday schedule and make alternative arrangements for urgent transactions.

However, digital banking services are generally expected to remain available throughout the day. Customers can continue to use internet banking, mobile banking applications and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for routine financial transactions, subject to service availability and scheduled maintenance. ATMs are also generally operational, although cash availability may vary by location.

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RBI Bank Holidays and Regional Observances

The RBI recognises bank holidays under different categories, including holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays cover specified dates and regional observances, with arrangements varying according to the applicable notification.

In Sikkim, banks were also scheduled to observe holidays on October 22 and 23, 2026, in connection with the regional observance of Durga Puja, also known locally as Dasain. Such holidays reflect regional festivals and local traditions recognised through the banking holiday framework.

The RBI coordinates with state governments to determine regional bank holidays, meaning that certain closures apply only to particular states, while others, such as the fourth-Saturday closure, apply nationwide.

What Bank Customers Should Know

Customers who require cash, need to deposit documents or have urgent branch-related work should plan around the closure. Transactions that depend on physical banking operations or cheque processing may be delayed until the relevant services resume on a working day.

Meanwhile, customers can generally rely on digital payment options for everyday transactions. UPI transfers, online fund transfers and mobile banking services are expected to function normally, although individual banks and payment systems may occasionally experience technical interruptions.

With October 24 falling on the fourth Saturday, the nationwide branch closure is part of the regular banking calendar rather than an additional holiday declared specifically for the date. Customers should consult their respective banks for any service-specific updates or changes to operating schedules.

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