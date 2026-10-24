India A Vs New Zealand A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st Unofficial Test Live

India A will begin their three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A on Saturday, October 24, with the opening four-day encounter scheduled to take place at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, New Zealand.

The match will provide India's red-ball players with an opportunity to prepare for the senior men's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Led by wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, India A have several experienced international players in their ranks, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

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The visitors will look to adapt to New Zealand's conditions ahead of the senior team's two-Test series, which begins in November.

New Zealand A, meanwhile, will be led by Rhys Mariu in the first match. The hosts have named a squad featuring several players with international experience, including Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft and Kristian Clarke.

The opening unofficial Test will be played over four days, from October 24 to October 27. The two teams will meet again in the second match in Christchurch from October 31 to November 3, before the final encounter in Lincoln from November 7 to November 10.

India A vs New Zealand A: Date

The first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A will begin on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

India A vs New Zealand A: Time

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 24.

India A vs New Zealand A: Venue

The match will be played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, in Lincoln, New Zealand.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Telecast

The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

India A vs New Zealand A: Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where can fans watch the India A vs New Zealand match? A 1st unofficial Test outside India?

New Zealand Cricket's official YouTube channel will stream the series for viewers in New Zealand and other international markets, subject to regional availability.

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India A Vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test: Squads

India A squad: Dhruv Jurel (captain and wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Smaran Ravichandran, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Auqib Nabi, Yash Rathod and Mukesh Choudhary.

New Zealand A squad: Rhys Mariu (captain), Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson and Fraser Sheat.

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