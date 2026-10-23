Sourav Ganguly Vs 'Doosra': Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Film's Release

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the theatrical release of Doosra, scheduled for October 23, following a plea filed by former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly over alleged violations of his personality rights.

A vacation bench of Justice Dinesh Bhatt orally observed that the “balance of convenience” favoured the makers of the film. The court listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

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Doosra is reportedly the story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl inspired by certain sporting events involving Ganguly. The legal dispute centres on the use of material connected to the former India captain and his claim that his personality rights may have been violated without the permission.

The “balance of convenience” is a legal test courts use when deciding whether to grant a preliminary injunction. It involves weighing the potential harm to the plaintiff if an injunction is denied against the harm to the defendant if it is granted.

"It is due for release tomorrow (Friday). Balance of convenience prima facie does not favour you. You may have a valuable right. (But) We are not stopping the film today," the judge verbally told the plaintiff.

Sourav Ganguly's Plea Against 'Doosra'

Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic on the former India captain, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Ganguly's counsel argued that the film could violate the cricketer's personality rights and said no licence had been obtained from him for its production. The counsel also informed the court that a biopic on Ganguly's life was already under production.

Meanwhile, senior counsel appearing for the filmmakers assured the court that Doosra was not a biopic and that the necessary permissions had been obtained to use certain clips involving the plaintiff.

"This is blackmailing on the last day," said the filmmakers' counsel, informing the court that over a hundred theatres have been booked and advance payments have been made.

The defendants' counsel argued that a player could not claim “personality right” over clips from the 2002 NatWest series. The counsel also pointed out that the plaintiffs were yet to watch the film and that their concerns were based on assumptions.

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What Is 'Doosra' About?

Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru.

The Delhi High Court's decision means the film's scheduled theatrical release on October 23 will not be stopped by an interim order at this stage. The court is set to hear the matter further on Friday.

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