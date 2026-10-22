SEBI Eyes Wider Role For REITs And InvITs In Asset Monetisation, Official Says | Profit Exclusive

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering a framework to allow real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to acquire assets from third parties, as the regulator looks to widen the scope for asset monetisation.

The regulator would take forward its consultation on REITs acquiring third-party projects. SEBI will announce the next steps on the proposed rules, Maninder Cheema, executive director at SEBI who oversees Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interaction.

The framework could allow REITs and InvITs to acquire external assets, broadening the pool of projects available to these investment vehicles.

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Asset Monetisation

SEBI is also engaging with the government to unlock public assets, with the monetisation of land held by central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) among the government's key policy priorities, Cheema said.

She said a policy push was needed to unlock underutilised assets.

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The discussions come as the government focuses on monetising public assets, including land held by CPSUs. SEBI's engagement with the government is aimed at advancing this effort, Cheema said.

Demat 2.0

SEBI is working to advance the second phase of Demat 2.0, which will enable trading in tokenised bonds, Cheema said.

The regulator has yet to set a timeline for the second phase of the initiative.

The next phase is expected to build on the existing Demat 2.0 pilot, with tokenised bond trading forming a key part of the planned development.

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