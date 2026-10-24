"Father, 58, Has 0 Retirement Savings": At 27, Techie Faces Bill With No End Date

At 27, a technology professional is facing a bill with no end date: funding the retirement of a father who has worked for 30 years but will leave his job with almost nothing saved.

“My 58-year-old father has ₹0 saved for retirement, and the expectations are now settling on my shoulders,” the Reddit user wrote. “How do I navigate this without destroying my own future?”

The father is due to retire in less than two years. His remaining provident fund balance will go towards clearing a loan, according to the post. There is no private health insurance, no property and little money left to cover retirement.

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The expectation, the user said, is that their salary will pay for the parents' rent and lifestyle indefinitely.

Thirty Years Of Work, Almost Nothing Left

The post describes a childhood in which money was scarce, but education remained a priority. Fixed deposits were broken over the years to pay for emergencies, loan repayments and college tuition.

The father distrusted mutual funds, believing real estate was the only safe investment. Yet he never managed to buy a property.

For the young professional, that history makes the conversation harder. The parents' sacrifices are real. So is the fear of having to put their own life on hold.

“I love parents. Will always support parents,” the user wrote, before explaining that taking on their entire retirement could stall personal investments, emergency savings and future plans.

The question was how to set financial boundaries without causing a family rift, and what could still be done in the two years before retirement.

What Can Help Both Generations?

Chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik in a recent X post highlighted the financial trap: when parents reach retirement without savings, their children can find themselves funding immediate family needs at the expense of their own retirement. His warning concerns the damage an unplanned dependency can cause across two generations.

His suggested response is to give that responsibility a financial structure.

A dedicated parent-care emergency corpus can help meet unexpected medical and caregiving bills without repeatedly forcing withdrawals from long-term investments. He also recommends securing suitable health insurance early and building a family health budget, so that support becomes a planned expense rather than a succession of financial emergencies.

For the Reddit user, the immediate challenge is turning an open-ended expectation into an affordable monthly commitment: what the parents need, what the salary can sustain, and what must continue going towards the user's own savings.

The father still has nearly two earning years left. The family's difficult conversation is about how to use that window before his salary stops and the household begins depending on just one.

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