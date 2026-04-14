Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Statuses To Share On April 14

India is celebrating the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on April 14. Dr Ambedkar was the key force behind the Indian Constitution. Affectionately called Babasaheb, he was a respected lawyer, economist, and a strong advocate of social equality. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti. It is a time for people to reflect on his contributions to the country.

This year, it falls on a Tuesday, and events will be held across India, including Parliament House in New Delhi. In many states, it is also a public holiday, with people joining processions, attending seminars, and taking part in cultural programmes to honour his legacy.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Ambedkar Jayanti 2026; Check Route Diversions On April 13-14



Here are some wishes, greetings, quotes messages, statuses to share on Ambedkar Jayanti:

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Wishes

Let the spirit of self-confidence, individualism, and resistance to oppression continue to guide us in living life respectfully. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

We are blessed to have a leader like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who led a meaningful life and contributed to society's growth. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

This day honours a person who battled oppression and preached the importance of equality. Let us be inspired by him and contribute to the advancement of society.

Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder that we must educate ourselves and strive to improve society. Let us follow Babasaheb's teachings to make this planet a better place to live in.

On this special day, let us promise to build a better and equal society.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Messages

May the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar inspire us to build a nation based on equality, liberty, and justice. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

A society that values education and equality will always progress. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to all!

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2026, let's remember his struggle and work together to make India a place of equal opportunities for all

Jai Bhim! Let's pledge to follow the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and work toward a fair and inclusive society.

Freedom, equality, and fraternity—let's live the values Ambedkar stood for!

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: WhatsApp Statuses

Celebrate the legacy of the man who shaped modern India—Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Saluting the spirit of a great reformer – Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026!

His words still echo in every corner of justice—Salute to the legend!

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! May his teachings inspire you to fight for what's right and just.

Tribute to a visionary leader who reshaped modern India. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! 2026

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Quotes

"The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today."

"Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm."

"The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively."

"A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a moulder of consensus.”

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Greetings

Learn from the past, fight for your rights, lead with knowledge. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

A salute to the pioneer who gave India its Constitution.

Dr. Ambedkar taught us to stand tall with dignity and pride.

Spread love, not hate—follow the teachings of Dr. Ambedkar.

Let us uphold the values of liberty and equality today and always.

ALSO READ: From Personal Artefacts To Rare Books: Check Photos Of B R Ambedkar's Legacy

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.