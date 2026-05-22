5 Viral AI Photo Trends Taking Over Instagram — Best Prompts To Try On ChatGPT, Gemini And More

The perfectly edited and photoshopped photos have taken a back seat as people tend to move towards AI-generated photos. Instead of over-filtered selfies and unrealistic edits, AI photo tools let users create something more emotional, cinematic, and personal. After vintage portrait and young-old photo frame trends, users across social media platforms have found new AI photo trends to follow this week.

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Whether it is creating movie posters or making surreal toy versions of yourself – here are the top five viral AI photo trends and how you can create them using ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI photo tools:

AI Movie Poster

One of the biggest trends on social media right now is turning a simple selfie into a Netflix thumbnail. AI-generated movie posters took over the internet after creators began turning ordinary portraits into fake rom-com, horror, and action-thriller posters.

ChatGPT Prompt to Try: Create a dramatic indie movie poster using this portrait. Add cinematic shadows, subtle film grain, elegant title typography, critic-style quotes, and a moody colour grade inspired by modern A24 films.

Aesthetic Daily Notes Annotations

This Pinterest-inspired trend gives your photos a personalised, editorial feel. This AI photo trend automatically adds cute, handwritten doodles, arrows, and texts highlighting your outfit details, makeup, and some daily life notes, creating a chic scrapbook vibe.

Gemini Prompt to Try: “A hand-drawn sketch annotation overlay, featuring fine line work, arrows, labels, and handwritten notes mapping out the design elements of the subject. Clean technical infographic style mixed with creative artistry, a white background, and precise architectural draft aesthetic."

Chibi Figures

In this viral trend people are turning themselves into collectible toys. While some users are going for A2Nime-inspired chibi figures, others are opting for hyper-detailed action figure packaging. This playful and weirdly personal trend has become highly shareable for all the right reasons.

OpenArt AI Prompt to Try: “Transform this photo into a stylised collectible toy with glossy plastic textures, exaggerated eyes, miniature accessories, and premium retail packaging. Add dramatic studio lighting and make it look like a limited-edition designer figure.”

Korean Baseball Stadium

This is one of the biggest Instagram AI photo trends at the moment. In this trend people are seen sitting in a Korean baseball stadium, holding a cheering stick, wearing a team jersey, and caught off guard by a live TV broadcast camera. This viral photo trend combines Korean baseball stadium vibes, a lively crowd, and a vintage look.

ChatGPT Prompt to Try: “Keep the uploaded person's face exactly the same. Don't make them look like an AI-generated beauty model. Generate the image as if it were naturally captured by a real KBO live sports broadcast camera in the audience. Realistic SPOTV/KBO broadcast screenshot vibe, candid stadium composition, nearby fans, drinks, cheering tools, handheld fan, natural seating arrangement. Slightly blurry live-stream quality, compression noise, subtle motion blur, realistic skin texture, baby hairs, sweat, and imperfect lighting. Natural relaxed pose watching the game, not posing for the camera.”

Imperfect Film Look

In this viral social media trend users are intentionally making their photos look older, messier, and more emotional. Widely popular among Gen Z users, this trend gained popularity due to the portrayal of non-filtered, grainy, retro looks.

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Gemini Prompt to Try: “Turn this photo into a faded late-90s disposable-camera memory. Add dusty film grain, soft motion blur, uneven lighting, tiny scratches, and a warm sunset glow leaking from one corner. Make it feel accidental and nostalgic instead of polished.”

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