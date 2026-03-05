Sonu Sood Extends Support To Travellers Stranded In Dubai, Offers Safe Accommodation Free Of Cost

Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of travellers stranded in Dubai and offered them "free of cost" accommodation.

"The war has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity," he wrote on X.

Sood has asked people seeking help to send messages on Instagram.

"Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure that you get free accommodation," the actor said in a video.

Commercial air traffic continues to remain largely absent across much ‌of the Middle East region. Major Gulf hubs, including Dubai, the world's busiest airport for international passengers, have remained largely shut for the past several days, according to Reuters.

Over 1,000 civilians were killed during the first five days of US-Israeli bombings of Iran, including 181 children under the age of 10, as per the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The rights group informed that it had aggregated reports of 1,097 civilian deaths as well as over 5,000 injuries in the region, where the war started in the early hours of Feb. 28.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced that airstrikes would intensify across Iran. He added that US forces were delivering “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”

“Our warfighters have maximum authorities granted personally by the President and yours truly... Our rules of engagement are bold, precise, and designed to unleash American power, not shackle it. This was never meant to be a fair fight. And it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they are down, which is exactly how it should be," Time quoted Hegseth as saying.

The Israeli military said Iran launched several missiles toward the country during the early hours of Thursday, while there were no immediate reports of casualties.

"The IDF dismantled dozens of assets belonging to the Iranian regime's ballistic missile array, including missile launchers and defense systems deployed in the area that constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force's aircraft," the IDF stated on X.

⭕️The IDF dismantled dozens of assets belonging to the Iranian regime's ballistic missile array, including missile launchers & defense systems deployed in the area that constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force's aircraft. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the US Air Force continues to "execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran," the US Central Command said.

The U.S. Air Force continues to execute a high volume of airstrikes into Iran. The two most powerful air forces in the world (????????+????????) are dominating the skies over the world's largest state sponsor of terror. pic.twitter.com/0nfwY3zdCL — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 4, 2026

"The two most powerful air forces in the world (US and Israel) are dominating the skies over the world's largest state sponsor of terror," it added.

