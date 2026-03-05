Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Entry Ending Long Stint As Bihar Chief Minister

After days of speculation, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has made it clear that he plans to step down as Chief Minister and transition to the Rajya Sabha, bringing to a close more than twenty years at the helm of Bihar's government.

In a post on X, he noted that he had always hoped to serve in both houses of Parliament as well as both houses of the state legislature. Having already been a Lok Sabha MP, an MLA, and an MLC, a term in the Rajya Sabha would fulfill that long‑standing goal.

Nitish Kumar wrote on X that the people of Bihar have placed their faith in him for more than twenty years, and it is that support which enabled him to serve the state with full commitment. He said Bihar's progress and growing sense of dignity have been possible because of the public's trust, for which he has expressed gratitude many times.

Kumar assured the people that his bond with them will remain strong and that he will continue working toward a developed Bihar. He stated that the next government will have his complete support and guidance.

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

This is a developing story.

