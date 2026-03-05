MH-CET 2026: Correction Window Goes Live — How To Change Details In Application?

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will activate the correction portal for MHT CET 2026 starting from March 5, 2026. Applicants looking to change their Common Entrance Test application can do so via the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The editing portal service will conclude on March 7, 2026. Throughout this timeframe, applicants need to log into their accounts to implement the required modification. Those who have successfully finished their registration and settled the examination fee are permitted to alter the details in their application form as specified below.

MHT CET 2026: How to Update Your Application?

To update your application form, candidates can follow the steps below.

Step 1. Navigate to the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2. Click on the correction window link for MHT CET 2026 found on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will appear where candidates must input their login credentials.

Step 4. Press submit, and your application form will be shown.

Step 5. Review the application form and implement the necessary changes.

Step 6. After making the updates, click on submit and save the confirmation page.

Step 7. Retain a printed copy for any future reference.

Applicants can modify the following particulars in their application:

Corrections Allowed

Applicant's name

Birthdate

Profile picture

Signature

Gender

Add Category

Add 2nd attempt

Exam Schedule of MH-CET 2026

The first attempt test is scheduled from April 11 to April 26, while the subsequent attempt will occur from May 10 to May 17, 2026. The examination will take place in two sessions - the first session from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second session from 2 PM to 5 PM. This assessment will be carried out at various locations throughout the state of Maharashtra exclusively in online (Computer-Based) format for the PCM and PCB groups separately.

