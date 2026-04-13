YouTube Suspends Channel Mocking Donald Trump With Viral AI Lego Videos

YouTube has suspended a channel known for posting viral AI-generated Lego-style videos that mocked US President Donald Trump over "violent content."

Explosive Media, a group that describes itself as pro-Iranian, took to the social media platform X to inform that its YouTube channel has been suspended. The group is widely recognised for producing satirical and political content that often targets the US and its President.

"Our YouTube channel just got taken down again for "violent content." Seriously! are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?" the group wrote on X.

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Our YouTube channel just got taken down again for “violent content.”



Seriously! are our LEGO-style animations actually violent? — Explosive Media (@ExplosiveMediaa) April 9, 2026

The group creates animated videos styled similarly to The Lego Movie, featuring block-like characters and dramatized political scenarios. They often show missiles flying toward cities like Tel Aviv, the White House being destroyed and a fictional "grave" of Trump.

YouTube said, "It had removed the channel for violating our Spam, deceptive practices and scams policies," reported The New Yorker. Last week, Instagram also took down Explosive News' account.

In one of the recent videos, when Trump backed off his earlier remark that he would "wipe out a whole civilization," Explosive Media reportedly moved quickly to release a new AI-generated video.

The video also depicts a Trump mini-figure interacting with Gulf state leaders, Iranian officials pushing a red button labeled "back to the stone age," and a scene where Trump throws a chair at US generals. One of the latest videos shows Trump standing in front of the mirror as joker, with the caption, "Look into the mirror."

The group's old video from March also showed a Lego version of Trump sitting in the Oval Office looking stressed, while protests were happening outside the White House, which were linked to "No King" demonstrations in the country.

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In other clips, they showed made-up war-like situations where Iran and its allies appear to be winning against the US and Israel, including missile attacks, cyberattacks, and even closing off the Strait of Hormuz.

One part of the videos shows Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting together and looking at made-up documents called the "Epstein Files."

Representative of Explosive News described it as a "student-led media team with a background in social activism and the individuals behind it wished to remain anonymous out of fear that their viral success might make them targets in the war campaign."

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