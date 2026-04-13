OpenText Partners With Thales-Backed S3NS To Launch European Sovereign Cloud Via Google Cloud

OpenText, a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, has announced a strategic partnership with S3NS to launch a sovereign cloud platform tailored for European organisations.

The collaboration brings together S3NS, an alliance backed by Thales Group and Google Cloud, with OpenText's expertise to create a hybrid trusted cloud architecture hosted in France that meets the highest security and compliance criteria in France to offer strict data residency, regulatory compliance, and operational controls.

The solution is designed to keep highly sensitive data within a locally governed environment while leveraging hyperscale cloud capabilities for less-sensitive workloads.

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The joint solution combines OpenText's experience in delivering government-grade cloud environments such as FedRAMP-authorized, IRAP-assessed, and Protected B-aligned deployments, with S3NS's SecNumCloud-qualified PREMI3NS platform.

The result is a secure and compliant hybrid cloud framework specifically aligned with France's regulatory and jurisdictional requirements.

This enables organisations in highly regulated industries, including public services, healthcare, and financial institutions, to adopt cloud services while maintaining full compliance and control.

Initial services under the partnership include dedicated private cloud solutions such as OpenText Content Management and Documentum for highly sensitive workloads, alongside sovereign SaaS offerings like OpenText Core Archive for SAP solutions as a multi-tenant service with guaranteed European data residency.

The platform also supports key regulatory standards, including GDPR and SecNum 3.2., and other European data sovereignty requirements.

Shannon Bell, Chief Digital Officer and CIO at OpenText, said the partnership responds to growing demand across Europe for solutions that balance innovation with control.

“Data governance and regulatory alignment are foundational to digital trust for regulated organizations. Across Europe, organizations are seeking innovation that preserves sovereignty and control," she noted.

OpenText is delivering on that need by pairing hyperscaler innovation with an independently governed operating model, giving customers the confidence to modernize while keeping their data, access, and operations securely under regional control.”

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What We Know About S3NS?

S3NS operates as a France-based entity fully owned by Thales, delivering cloud services aligned with the ANSSI SecNumCloud certification.

They offer public institutions and private companies, keen to further protect their most sensitive data, highly secure public cloud solutions to help them transition to a trusted cloud that meets the criteria of the ANSSI SecNumCloud standard.

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