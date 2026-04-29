Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Full Features, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Xiaomi is set to unveil two new smartphones in late May or early June: Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. While the devices have been the subject of steady leaks over the past few weeks, a latest report has laid bare their full specifications and pricing details. The leak suggests that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be powered by the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, while both models are expected to feature triple rear camera arrays, large batteries, 12GB of RAM, and fast UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Full Specs And Features Leaked

According to details shared by Dealabs, the standard Xiaomi 17T will come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K Amoled display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model steps up with a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled screen that delivers a higher 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and improved gaming.

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to include a 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro could upgrade to a 50MP Light Fusion 950 sensor. Both are said to feature a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide, along with a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Pro model will reportedly be equipped with the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, while the standard variant might be driven by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor. Both variants are likely to offer 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM paired with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The devices will run Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 skin, based on Android 16.

Battery life looks promising for both smartphones, with the Xiaomi 17T reportedly packing a 6,500mAh cell supporting 67W fast charging and the Xiaomi 17T Pro boasting a larger 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Wi-Fi 6E has been indicated for the standard model, while the Pro variant could upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, with NFC in both.

The Xiaomi 17T will have an 8.17 mm profile and weigh 200 gm, while the Pro version is slightly thicker at 8.25 mm and heavier at 219 gm. Both devices are expected to be available in black, blue, and purple colourways.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Prices (Leaked)

The report mentions that the base Xiaomi 17T will start at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 83,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to begin at EUR 999 (about Rs 1,11,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

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