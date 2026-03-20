Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Launch Date And Time, Design, Camera, Expected Specs — All We Know So Far

Vivo has announced the launch of its flagship Vivo X300 Ultra and the Vivo X300s in China at the end of March. The X300 series focuses on advanced camera capabilities, with the Ultra positioned as the top-tier model. The company first showcased the X300 Ultra at Mobile World Congress 2026 earlier this month, teasing it with a filmmaking kit and telephoto converter lens. Now, the brand has now revealed its design and camera as well on a social platform.

Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Launch Date And Time Confirmed

Through a Weibo post, Vivo has confirmed that the China launch of the X300 Ultra and X300s will take place on March 30 at 7 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. in India). Sales may begin shortly after launch, potentially around April 3, and the event could also include the Vivo Pad 6 Pro tablet. Global availability details remain unconfirmed for now.

Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Camera Revealed

Vivo also revealed the design of the X300 Ultra. The teaser shows the smartphone sporting a triple rear camera array in a circular module with Zeiss branding. It includes a dual-tone rear panel (at least in a green variant), power and volume buttons on the right side, Vivo branding in the bottom-left corner, and a flat metal frame.

The Vivo X300 Ultra will also come with a Blueprint Original Colour camera with 12 spectral channels — the highest among smartphones — which captures colours more accurately.

Vivo X300s Specs And Features Leaked

The X300s is set to debut alongside the Ultra. According to tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X300s was spotted on Geekbench with model number V2548A. The listing shows MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with one prime core at up to 4.21GHz, three performance cores at 3.50GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.70GHz. A 16GB RAM and Android 16 are also indicated.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is Causing Eye Discomfort For Many — Here's Why, And How You Can Mitigate It

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.