Vivo X300 Ultra Price In India, Specs Leaked Ahead Of May 6 Launch

The Vivo X300 Ultra is set to launch in India on May 6, alongside the more affordable X300 FE. Vivo has already revealed many of the specs of the X300 Ultra, including its professional-grade camera system created in collaboration with Zeiss, the flagship-grade Snapdragon processor, large battery, design, and colours. Just days ahead of its launch, pricing details for the X300 Ultra have also surfaced through a notable tech tipster, including an image of its retail box showing the maximum retail price.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price Leaked

According to the leak by Sanju Choudhary, the Vivo X300 Ultra carries an MRP of Rs 1,99,999. However, its actual selling price for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is expected to be around Rs 1,59,999. Introductory discounts and promotional offers can be expected, which could lower the effective price further. The Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra kit will be sold separately.

Vivo X300 Ultra leaked pricing.

Photo Credit: Sanju Choudhary/X

The leaked pricing positions it directly against competitors such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,69,999 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at Rs 1,50,999.

(This is a developing story.)

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