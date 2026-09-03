Vivo V80 Lite 5G With 10,000mAh Battery Set To Launch In Malaysia: What To Expect

Vivo is preparing to launch a new V80 Lite 5G variant in Malaysia with a massive 10,000mAh battery, a 1.5K OLED display and a 50 megapixel Sony camera.

The smartphone has already been listed for pre-order on Vivo's Malaysian website, revealing several specifications ahead of the official launch.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Gets A 10,000mAh Battery

According to Vivo's official Malaysian listing, the V80 Lite 5G comes with a 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery. Vivo says the battery uses fourth generation silicon-anode technology and is designed to retain at least 80 per cent of its capacity after 1,400 full charge cycles. The company also claims that the battery can offer up to 68 hours of calling on a single charge under its laboratory testing conditions.

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Display And Camera

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo lists support for HDR10+ and a peak high brightness mode. For photography, the V80 Lite 5G gets a 50 megapixel Sony IMX852 primary camera. There is also a 32 megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

RAM, Storage And Colour Options

Vivo's Malaysian listing shows three configurations that are 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The phone is listed in Pink, Green and Black colour options.

IP68 And IP69 Ratings

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water. Vivo says the smartphone has undergone five MIL-STD environmental tests, including tests involving extreme temperatures, rain, sand and dust, and shock.

Is This The Same Vivo V80 Lite Available In India?

The Malaysian model should not be confused with the Vivo V80 Lite launched in Pakistan. That version comes with a smaller 7,050mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset.

Gadgets 360 reported that the Pakistan model is similar to the Vivo S2 sold in India. The 10,000mAh version currently listed by Vivo Malaysia appears to be a different variant. Vivo has not confirmed whether the 10,000mAh V80 Lite 5G will be launched in India. Its Malaysian pricing has also not been officially revealed.

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