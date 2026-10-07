'Ready to Serve India When India Is Ready': Starlink Official Says User Data Will Stay Within India

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation and telecommunications subsidiary operated by SpaceX, is ready to begin operations in India once the government authorises the company to operate, according to Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Ops.

Dreyer said the company has been preparing specifically for the Indian market for the past five years and has kept Indian security requirements in mind while establishing its operations.

Dreyer said Starlink has already established Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Airtel and Jio as part of its preparations to serve customers in India.

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Starlink Has Built Operations Specifically For India

“We have been setting up relationships in India, speaking to regulators for the past five years,” Dreyer said.

She said Starlink has “built our Starlink operations specifically for India” and has kept Indian security requirements in mind while preparing its network and operations.

Dreyer also said the company will keep Indian user data within India.

20 Gateway Sites, Hundreds Of Antennas Set Up

Starlink has already made investments in India and established infrastructure as it prepares to begin operations, according to Dreyer.

“We have made investment in India already,” she said, adding that 20 gateway sites and hundreds of antennas have been set up.

Dreyer said the company is therefore ready to serve the Indian market, with its operations already established.

“We are ready to serve India, our operations are established,” she said.

‘Hopefully Next Time I Speak, Starlink Is Authorised To Operate'

Dreyer said she hoped that the next time she speaks on the matter, the government's work would be completed and Starlink would have received authorisation to operate in India.

“Hopefully next time I speak, the government's good work will be done and Starlink is authorised to operate,” she said.

Starlink Sees Role In Connecting India

Dreyer said Starlink is thinking of its role in India as an aid to connect the country.

“Thinking of Starlink as an aid to connect India,” she said, adding that SpaceX and India have been working together.

She also pointed to Starlink's continued engagement with India's space economy.

Starlink, India Space Engagement

Dreyer said SpaceX and India have been working together and highlighted the company's role in carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to and from the International Space Station.

“We've carried Shubhanshu Shukla to and from the International Space Station,” she said.

She added that Starlink would continue to engage with the Indian space economy.

Ready To Work With Governments, Industry

Dreyer said Starlink is ready to work with governments and industry in India as it prepares for operations.

“Ready to work with governments, industry,” she said.

She also said the company is ready to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the goal of connecting India. “Ready to work with PM Modi on connecting India,” Dreyer said.

‘Ready To Serve India Once India Is Ready'

Dreyer reiterated that Starlink has completed its preparations and is waiting for the necessary authorisation to begin serving the Indian market.

“Ready to serve India once India is ready,” she said.

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