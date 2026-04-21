South Korean Tech Giant NAVER, TCS Ink MoU

South Korean tech giant NAVER Corp and India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation in map services.

The MoU was one among 16 agreements signed at the India-Korea Business Forum, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

NAVER Corp. is a global ICT company, behind South Korea's leading search portal 'NAVER' and has business portfolios encompassing commerce, Fintech, content, community, and MAP services.

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NAVER's sustained investment in research and development across proprietary AI, cloud computing, robotics, mobility, and other cutting-edge technologies is enabling the company to bring future innovations into everyday use.

The MoU with TCS involves mutual cooperation in map services.

According to details circulated, the MoU outlines "Entry into India's mapping services market through a strategic collaboration combining the capabilities of Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, and NAVER, a leading Korean IT company." An email sent to TCS for details didn't elicit an immediate response.

The MoU was signed between NAVER CEO Choi Soo Yeon and TCS, President - India market, Ujjwal Mathur.

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