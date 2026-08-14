Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro 'Leaked': Benchmarks, 2nm Architecture And Launch Details

Qualcomm has recently announced the schedule for this year's Snapdragon Summit, with the event set to take place next month and expected to see the launch of the company's next-generation Snapdragon chipsets.

The chipmaker is expected to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series SoCs soon, likely including the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, as reported by NDTV Gadgets 360.

The chip is said to power a fresh line-up of flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus and others. Ahead of its official release, the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset has now been spotted on a benchmarking platform, offering an early look at its performance and other details.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chipset Performance (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that an unreleased Snapdragon chipset has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform carrying the model number SM8975.

The leaker claims this model number belongs to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, expected to launch next month. The rumoured SoC is also said to be built on a 2nm process.

According to the leaked benchmark scores, the chipset managed to score 48,35,412 points overall, coming close to the 5 million mark on the platform.

On AnTuTu's CPU Arithmetic Operations test, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro reportedly scored 3,20,633 points, while notching up 3,18,984 points on the CPU Commonly Used Algorithms test, as reported by NDTV Gadgets 360.

The chipset also managed 6,39,306 points in multi-core CPU performance, and reportedly scored 90,007 points on AnTuTu's CPU AI performance test. Overall, it recorded a CPU performance score of 13,68,930 points on AnTuTu.

On the graphics front, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro was spotted paired with an Adreno 850 GPU, delivering an overall GPU score of 18,54,826 points. It scored 1,56,718 points on AnTuTu's GPU Seasons: Light and Shadow Vulkan test, and 8,49,992 points on the Little Cabin Vulkan test.

ALSO READ: Google Launches Gemini 3.7 Flash: Upgrades, Pricing And More

Which Phones Could Get The New Chip

As mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is expected to be the muscle behind a whole lineup of new flagship phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and other makers, like the OnePlus 16, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series and the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The chipset will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which was built on a 3nm process. The new chip is expected to be officially unveiled between September 22 and September 24 in Maui, Hawaii, during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2026.

ALSO READ: Apple Shifts China Strategy, Teams Up With Alibaba To Train Own AI Models: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.