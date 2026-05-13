Samsung Labor Talks Collapse as Risks to Chip Supplies Rise

The union has threatened an 18-day strike beginning May 21, raising concerns over potential disruptions to Samsung's semiconductor operations at a time when it competes fiercely with SK Hynix and Micron Technology Inc. in the memory market. A prolonged labor dispute could complicate Samsung's efforts to accelerate development of next-generation semiconductors. Samsung has proposed allocating 10% of operating profit to bonuses, along with a one-time special compensation package that exceeds industry standards. Company executives argued that the union's demands would be difficult to sustain over the long term. On Tuesday, the two sides came together for 12 hours of negotiations. But the mediated proposal was seen as a "step backward," the union said in a statement. A representative of Samsung said it will continue its efforts to prevent a worst-case scenario. The National Labor Relations Commission said in a statement that it will provide further post-mediation support should both labor and management request it. South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun Cheol on Wednesday urged the two sides to continue to negotiate. "A strike must be avoided at all costs," he said, promising government support. ALSO READ: Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation, Joining TSMC in Elite Club Any production halts at Samsung could ripple through the global technology supply chain. "There are mounting concerns that any significant production disruptions or operational uncertainty at Samsung Electronics could place additional strain on the global memory semiconductor market, potentially worsening supply bottlenecks, price volatility, procurement uncertainty and broader supply chain instability," the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said in a statement this week. Investors are also monitoring Samsung's efforts to seek an injunction to restrict the planned strike. The Suwon District Court is expected to rule on Samsung's injunction request by May 20. The injunction seeks to ban strikers from occupying key facilities and mandate that safety-critical staff remain on-site to prevent equipment damage, potentially altering the scope of the May 21 walkout.