Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE Get Major Price Cuts — Details Inside

Sammy fans have something to cheer about! Samsung has slashed the prices of its Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India. For users eyeing the flagship-grade Galaxy S25 devices, it's great news since the price cuts effectively bring them down to the mid-premium price range. The price cuts cover the entire S25 series, including the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 FE, and the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, and arrive less than a couple of months after the launch of the latest Galaxy S26 range.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE Price Cuts

Samsung's latest reductions represent a major decrease from the original launch prices of its former flagship line, making the Galaxy S25 series considerably more affordable and accessible for Indian consumers. The fact that these devices are just a generation old and come with impressive specs and AI capabilities makes the offers even more irresistible.

The base Samsung Galaxy S25 is now available at Rs 56,999 for the 128GB storage version and Rs 62,999 for the 256GB configuration, down from its starting price tag of Rs 80,999.

Prices have dropped on the Galaxy S25 FE as well. The smartphone is currently listed at Rs 44,999 for the 128GB model, which is a Rs 15,000 cut from the Rs 59,999 launch price.

At the top end, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been lowered to Rs 99,999, which is a massive drop from its launch price of Rs 129,999.

These updated prices are displayed on the official Samsung India website, along with various e-commerce platforms.

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