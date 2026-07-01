Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch: Students Discount, 12 Month YouTube Premium — Check Pre-Reserve Benefits

Oppo is set to launch the Reno 16 series on Thursday, July 2. The first smartphone in the country with a HoloVerse 3D design, the Reno 16 boasts the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC chipset and the first AI Snap Key.

The lineup will include the Reno 16 and the Reno 16c. Oppo is debuting the phones in India with a wide array of artificial intelligence features such as AI Menu Translation, AI Voice Translation and AI Scan.

Oppo is also offering benefits like student discounts on its website.

ALSO READ | Oppo Reno 16 Series Out Tomorrow: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details​

Oppo Reno 16 Student Discount

The brand's official website states that students can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Reno 16 series.

Oppo offers up to 10% discount on certain products and wearables for students. For its upcoming Reno 16 series, the offer is capped at Rs 1,000.

Students need to verify their identity on UNiDAYS to get offer codes for Oppo. They can redeem the coupon codes after they enter them on Oppo's website.

The coupons are autoissued with four days of verification. The coupons are valid from noon on July 2.

Oppo Reno 16 Other Benefits

Customers can also buy a Privilege Pack for just Rs 9. The three-coupon pack gives them a chance to win Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro Glaze White and Oppo Reno16/Reno16c Magnetic Case for free.

Customers can also win an exchange coupon worth Rs 800 for the Oppo Reno16 Series 5G. They can also get Rs 1,000 off for the Oppo Pad SE.

Entitlements that expire unused will be refunded on July 9, 2026.

Other benefits include priority shipping (limited stocks only), member benefits and an exchange bonus.

Users can avail a 12 Month YouTube Premium Individual Plan, 12 Months Flipkart Black Membership (Free), 3 months of Google AI Pro and Jio 5000GB Cloud Storage for 18 months with free Gemini Pro.

A 50% discount on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro and up to 70% trade-in value on the next Reno upgrade are also available.

ALSO READ | iPhone 16 At Rs 59,900, iPhone 17 From Rs 70,990: Top Apple Deals On Flipkart GOAT Sale

Oppo Reno 16 Features

The smartphone series also features Mind Pilot, which functions similar to an AI assistant. It brings Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity in one place so that customers can get the best responses for their queries.

There is also an AI Bill Manager function, which automatically turns screenshots, messages, receipts and voice notes into organised records, making it easier to track expenses and multiple currencies with real-time exchange rates.

The handsets will come in three colours- Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet.

The smartphone also features IP69K dust and water resistance. It includes the Oppo Lock advanced theft protection feature, enabling users to remotely lock their phone, enforcing a SIM-removal lock.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.