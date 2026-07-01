iPhone 16 At Rs 59,900, iPhone 17 From Rs 70,990: Top Apple Deals On Flipkart GOAT Sale

Planning to buy an iPhone? Flipkart's upcoming GOAT Sale might just be the time to upgrade. The e-commerce platform is set to offer bumper discounts on Apple devices.

The highlight is the iPhone 16, which will be available at an effective price of Rs 59,900.

Meanwhile, iPhone 17 is expected to start at Rs 70,990. These prices are expected to include a combination of instant bank discounts and other promotional offers.

The Flipkart GOAT Sale begins on July 4, with Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members getting early access on July 3

The sale will also feature discounts on other iPhone models, including the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16e and iPhone 15.

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Card Offers And Additional Savings

Flipkart has confirmed that customers using ICICI Bank, HSBC Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards will be eligible for up to 10% instant discount during the sale. In addition, buyers can also avail exchange offers and No Cost EMI options on eligible purchases.

Expected iPhone Deal Prices

iPhone 17: Rs 70,990

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,12,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,27,900

iPhone 17e: Rs 60,900

iPhone Air: Rs 95,900

iPhone 16: Rs 59,900

iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 73,900

iPhone 16e: Rs 55,900

iPhone 15: Rs 49,900

(PS: the final price of the products is subject to the mode of payment, exchange value of old devices and other offers)

The GOAT Sale could be one of the best opportunities for buyers looking to enter or upgrade within the iPhone ecosystem.

The sale comes amid reports that Apple could soon increase the price of the iPhone 17 lineup.

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According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the company is expected to revise prices across the entire iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, by up to Rs 35,000, reported 91Mobiles.

However, Apple has not officially announced any price revisions, and the leaked figures remain speculative.

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