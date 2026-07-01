Oppo Reno 16 Series Out Tomorrow: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 16 series in the Indian markets tomorrow, July 2, bringing two smartphones. The lineup is confirmed to include the standard Reno 16 and the new anticipated Reno 16c, along with a few other expected devices.



Powered with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, instead of an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series SoC, the upcoming handsets will ship with Oppo's latest Android 16-based ColorOS version, along with new AI-powered tools and a theft protection feature.



It's also bringing an interesting new accessory called the OPPO Bubble. If you are also excited and planning to purchase one of these smartphones, here's everything you need to know ahead of launch.



OPPO Reno 16 Series: Price And Availability



The OPPO Reno 16 series, sporting a HoloVerse 3D design and a Floating 3D Glitter finish, will be available through Amazon and Flipkart. The phones are also expected to go on sale via OPPO's online store and offline retail partners.

Both handsets will be offered in three colourways: Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet. As for its price, the OPPO Reno 16 could launch at Rs 59,999. The Reno 16c 5G, on the other hand, may be priced at Rs 49,999, according to a recent leak.

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Oppo Reno 16 Series: Specifications

The Oppo Reno 16 will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm fabrication process. The chipset offers a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz and will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

According to the company, the new processor delivers up to 27 percent faster CPU performance, 30 percent better graphics rendering, and 65 percent improved AI performance over its predecessor.

On the display front, the Reno 16 will feature a 6.32-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Reno 16c is expected to sport a larger 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits.

Oppo has also confirmed a range of AI-powered features for the Reno 16. These include AI Recording Sticker, AI Scan, AI Voice Translation, AI Menu Translation, AI Bill Manager, and AI Mind Pilot. Users will be able to access these tools using the dedicated AI Snap Key.

The smartphone will also introduce Oppo Lock, an advanced theft protection feature that allows users to remotely lock the device and activate SIM-removal protection. The Reno 16 will run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

As for the camera department, the Oppo Reno 16 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto portrait lens offering 3.5x optical zoom with an 85mm equivalent focal length.

For selfies and video calls, the handset is expected to house a 50MP front-facing camera with a 100-degree field of view.

The smartphone is also expected to pack a massive 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, promising extended battery life and quick top-ups.

In terms of durability, Oppo says the Reno 16 series will come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The devices will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and support Splash Touch and Glove Touch for improved usability in different conditions

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