Oppo Find X10 Series Launch: Date, Products To Expect, And Other Details

OPPO will launch its Find X10 series of flagship smartphones in India on October 22, 2026, expanding its premium device portfolio with an integrated ecosystem comprising the OPPO Pad Mini tablet and Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

The India launch follows the series' global unveiling scheduled for October 21 in Spain. OPPO is positioning the new lineup around advanced imaging, premium design and seamless connectivity across devices powered by ColorOS.

Find X10 Pro Max to Lead with Triple 200MP Cameras

The Find X10 Pro Max is expected to headline the series, featuring a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. Its camera system is reported to include three 200-megapixel rear cameras covering the main, ultra-wide and periscope telephoto functions, alongside a 50-megapixel front camera, according to Gadgets 360.

The smartphone is also expected to feature an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Memory and storage configurations may extend up to 16GB RAM and 1TB. The device will be offered in Luna White and Titanium Grey colour options.

Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for Long-Distance Photography

Imaging will be a key focus of the launch, with OPPO promoting a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit designed to improve long-distance photography, resolution and optical clarity. The company is also highlighting the broader Find X10 series' imaging capabilities and refined design.

Pad Mini and Enco X4 to Expand OPPO's Connected Ecosystem

The accompanying OPPO Pad Mini is expected to feature an 8.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Enco X4 earbuds are being positioned around high-resolution audio and noise cancellation.

Together, the products are intended to deliver a connected experience, allowing users to move more seamlessly between devices through ColorOS.

Launch Offers May Include Bank Discounts and Exchange Bonuses

OPPO is expected to introduce launch benefits, including instant bank discounts of up to 12%, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 8,000 and EMI options extending to 24 months. Additional promotional benefits may include accessory discounts and opportunities to win the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, K14x And More Phones Get Discounts

The October 22 event is expected to clarify India-specific pricing, specifications, availability and the final model lineup.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.