OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launching Soon; Gaming-Focused Aesthetics, 'Ace Awakening' Colour Teased

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the Ace 6 Ultra smartphone will launch soon in China, with the company sharing several teasers on social media platform Weibo. The teasers highlight the phone's distinctive design elements, an attractive new colour option called “Ace Awakening,” and details about its availability. Positioned as a gaming-oriented smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is expected to get a huge 8,500mAh battery for extending usage. It is also anticipated to have a MediaTek Dimensity processor under its hood.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Design, Colours Revealed

The renders shared by OnePlus show the Ace 6 Ultra in its “Ace Awakening” colourway, which features a premium Metal Cube camera decoration and a reflective Ace logo vertically placed running through the centre of the rear panel. The camera module is positioned in the top-left, with dual camera lens and LED flash inside.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is open for pre-reservations through the official OnePlus store in China as well as major e-commerce sites. Those who reserve the phone will receive a complimentary 20W fast charging power bank costing RMB 129 (around Rs 1,700), a two-year warranty on the battery, one-year extended warranty on the phone, and a one-year warranty on the back cover.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Specs And Features (Expected)

Additionally, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has hinted at several specs of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra in an X post. As per Roy, the smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Its dual rear camera setup could include a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, with a 16MP camera up front. One of the standout features expected is the massive 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. Other features expected include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Plus Key, metal frame, and IP69 water and dust rating.

Also read: Oppo Find X9s To Launch In India Alongside Find X9 Ultra; Key Specs And Features Confirmed

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