'No One Is Exempt': Ex-Microsoft Techie Sees Layoffs As Looming Reality, Pivots To Real Estate

After being laid off in 2023, former Microsoft director Raheel Khawaja turned to entrepreneurship, starting insurance and commercial real estate companies after using side projects as a safety net. Proactive diversification, creating passive income, and using layoffs as a springboard for career freedom are all key components of his approach.

According to the Texas resident, he has been utilising his expertise to help professionals deal with the company's most recent wave of layoffs.

Khawaja's remarks follow Microsoft's announcement that, as part of a larger restructuring, it would eliminate 4,800 positions, or around 2.1% of its worldwide staff.

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Although the company's commercial sector is also being impacted, the reductions are primarily concentrated in the Xbox gaming segment. Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer, informed staff members that the decision was driven by shifting business objectives and emphasised that the positions cut were "not being replaced by AI."

In response to the layoffs, Khawaja stated on LinkedIn that he knew the workers' stories would not end with job cuts "because I was one of them in 2023."

"It's the start of a chapter you didn't choose, but one that can still turn out better than you imagined," he replied. "If you are among those impacted, I hope the best for you in the future. Even though it's difficult now, you'll figure things out," he wrote on his LinkedIn account.

Before being let go, Khwaja spent two years working for Microsoft as a director and operations lead for commercial software engineering and industry solutions.

Khawaja remarked that the most recent layoffs highlight a fact that many professionals would rather ignore, drawing on his personal experience. "No job is safe. No business is too large to cut. He wrote, "No one is exempt."

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Instead of depending only on a corporate title, he urged those who were still employed to use the layoffs as a wake-up call and start developing side projects, learning marketable skills, and investing in their personal brands.

Khawaja worked in corporate positions in Australia and the US for over 15 years, including positions at PwC and Microsoft, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had already started preparing for an entrepreneurial move in 2019 while he was employed in corporate America. After departing Microsoft in 2023, that process quickened.

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