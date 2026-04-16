Motorola Edge 70 Pro Camera, Battery, Display, Chipset, Colours — All Specs Confirmed Ahead Of April 22 Launch

Motorola has officially confirmed that its latest offering — the Motorola Edge 70 Pro — will launch in India on April 22. The Edge 70 Pro comes on the heels of the Edge 70 Fusion, which was introduced in March. A microsite now live on Flipkart has not only confirmed that the device will be sold through the platform but has also shared several specifications. The Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to feature a large 6.8-inch display, triple 50MP cameras, and a big 6,500mAh battery, and will arrive in Pantone colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specs And Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will include a versatile 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor capable of variable focal lengths ranging from 12 mm to 81 mm, along with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP selfie camera equipped with autofocus. All cameras can record 4K video at 60fps. The camera setup carries Pantone SkinTone validation for more natural portraits.

Carrying on the curved display tradition, the Edge 70 Pro will sport a large 6.8-inch Amoled screen with 1.5K resolution, supporting a smooth refresh rate of up to 144Hz and reaching peak brightness as high as 5,200 nits. The display is Pantone-validated for accurate colours and comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The handset also meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water.

A 6,500mAh battery will help the Edge 70 Pro endure heavy usage, with Motorola claiming it can last more than two full days on a single charge. The handset supports 90W TurboPower fast charging, with the charger coming in-box.

Powering the Edge 70 Pro is a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, which is claimed to deliver an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.4 million. The chipset will be complemented by up to 12GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM. To keep temperatures in check, the device has a 4,600 square mm vapour chamber.

The phone will run Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI on top. It is expected to receive three years of major operating system updates and five years of security patches. It will include various AI-powered tools under Moto AI, along with integration of Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity.

The Edge 70 Pro will be available in three finishes: a satin luxe version in Pantone Tea, a tailored fabric option in Pantone Titan, and a marble effect in Pantone Lily White.

Also read: Google Rolls Out Gemini AI App For Mac Users

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