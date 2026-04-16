Google Rolls Out Gemini AI App For Mac Users

Google has introduced a dedicated Gemini app for Mac, enabling users to engage with its AI assistant without leaving their current window. The app can be summoned via a keyboard shortcut and comes equipped with features such as image creation, on-screen analysis and file review.

"Introducing Gemini on Mac. It's the first time we're bringing the Gemini app to desktop. The team built this initial release with Google Antigravity, and it went from an idea to a native Swift app prototype in a few days. More features on the way!” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai posted on X.

Introducing Gemini on Mac.



It's the first time we're bringing the @Geminiapp to desktop. The team built this initial release with @Antigravity, and it went from an idea to a native Swift app prototype in a few days.



More features on the way! pic.twitter.com/YRy0Pqq6zo — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 15, 2026

Google's Gemini has become the final major AI service to launch a Mac app, coming after OpenAI and Anthropic had already established a presence on the platform, reported MacRumors.

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According to The Verge, the interface bears some resemblance to Apple's enhanced Spotlight, which now supports device-level actions and access to AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. With this release, Google positions itself alongside Anthropic, OpenAI and Perplexity in the race to dominate desktop AI assistants.

Gemini is designed for quick access on Mac, with Option + Space bringing it up instantly without interrupting workflow. The full chat window can be triggered via Option + Shift + Space, and it can also be opened from the Dock or menu bar.

Users can share any active window on a Mac with Gemini, enabling the AI to offer context-aware assistance based on what is on screen. Once activated, choosing the “Share Window” option allows the assistant to analyse the selected content, although Accessibility permissions are required for full-page reading in browsers.

Users can turn to Nano Banana to produce images, with Veo offering tools for creating videos.

Available on Macs powered by macOS 15 and above, Gemini can be installed free of charge, though access on the basic tier is restricted. Google provides subscription options, including AI Plus for $7.99 per month, AI Pro for $19.99, and AI Ultra priced at $249.99.

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