Millions Of Records, Dozens Of Companies: Inside Japan's Escalating Cyber Crisis

Japan has declared a cybersecurity emergency following a surge in cyberattacks, ransomware incidents and large-scale data breaches affecting businesses, financial institutions and public services.

The warning, reported on October 9, 2026, highlights growing concerns over the exposure of millions of customer records and the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals, as per Tech Times.

Japanese authorities are stepping up efforts to strengthen digital security as attackers increasingly use automated tools to target multiple organisations simultaneously. The incidents have raised concerns about the resilience of Japan's digital infrastructure and the security of personal information.

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Major Companies Hit by Data Breaches

Several prominent Japanese organisations have reported cybersecurity incidents. Times Car, a major car-sharing service, reportedly suffered a breach affecting approximately 6.6 million customer accounts, potentially exposing personal details and images of driver's licences, according to reports by TechGig.

Railway operator JR East faced a data leak that potentially exposed around 1.67 million customer email addresses. Meanwhile, IDC Frontier, a cloud service provider linked to SoftBank, reportedly experienced a ransomware attack affecting 495 client companies and local governments, disrupting services and raising concerns about vulnerabilities in shared digital infrastructure.

Retailers and financial institutions, including Lawson, FamilyMart, Daiwa Securities and BookOff, have also reported data-related security incidents. However, the number of records potentially exposed varies by incident, and the full extent of unauthorised access has not been confirmed in every case.

Cyberattacks By AI

Criminals can use automated tools to identify software vulnerabilities, generate convincing phishing messages and launch attacks against numerous targets simultaneously.

This shift has been described as a 'carpet bombing' approach, in which attackers prioritise volume over carefully selected targets, Nobuo Miwa, president of Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm S&J Corp said, quoted Tech Times.

AI-generated Japanese-language messages may also help overseas criminal groups overcome language barriers when targeting local organisations.

However, available reporting does not establish that AI was responsible for every incident in the recent wave.

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Government Strengthens Cybersecurity Measures

Japan is intensifying its cybersecurity response alongside the rollout of its Active Cyber Defense framework, which includes measures to improve threat detection and incident reporting. Financial regulators have also encouraged stronger identity verification practices to reduce fraud risks associated with compromised identification documents.

Authorities are urging businesses and citizens to update software, use strong and unique passwords, enable multi-factor authentication and remain alert to suspicious messages and follow-up scams.

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