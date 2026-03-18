Meta To Pay American Influencers Up To $3,000 A Month To Post Reels On Facebook As Part Of 'Creator Fast Track' Program

Meta will pay influencers residing in the US and Canada a maximum of $3,000 to post reels on Facebook via the 'Creator Fast Track' program, according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday.

The company also said that it paid creators close to $3 billion via its monetization programs in 2025. This is a 35% uptick from the last year.

The tech giant stipulated requirements for these monthly payments which include, posting at least 15 eligible reels each month, uploading reels on at least 10 separate days each month, and reels must be public. content must be original and not previously posted on Facebook, and the applicant and their content meeting all eligibility criteria and complying with content monetisation policies.

There are also separate follower tiers, which determine payments for the influencers. Those with 20,000-99,999 followers will be paid $100-450 per month, while those with 1 lakh to 9 lakh followers will be paid $1,000 a month. Finally, those influencers who have over 10 lakh followers will be paid the highest sum of $3,000 a month.

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These payments are in addition to what influencers already earn through content monetisation, Meta will calculate payments based on the influencers' follower count on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. "You can earn three times during the first 90 days to help you get started," the company said.

The eligibility criteria includes residing in the United States or Canada, being 18 years of age or older, having or intending to create a Facebook Page. (the Facebook account must be at least 30 days old), having not posted a Facebook reel in the past six months.

Other criteria include providing an Instagram, TikTok or YouTube handle during the application process that has at least 20,000 followers, at least 30,000 video views in the last 60 days and high-quality content that is filmed or created by the applicant.

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