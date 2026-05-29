Is ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Users Report Issues With Conversations And Account Login

OpenAI is currently experiencing issues across its services, with users reporting problems on both ChatGPT and its APIs, according to OpenAI's status page.

The platform flagged two active issues — users may encounter problems with conversations, and users may face difficulty logging in or creating an account. Both issues are under investigation, with the conversation issue ongoing for approximately seven minutes and the login issue for around thirteen minutes at the time of reporting.

Downdetector shows a sharp spike in problem reports in the last hour, with outages reported across major Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

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