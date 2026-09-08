iPhone Ultra Could Cost Over Rs 2 Lakh: Why Apple's Foldable May Come At A Premium

Apple is set to hold its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, with reports suggesting it could unveil a device the company has never sold before: a foldable iPhone expected to be called the iPhone Ultra.

The device could also become Apple's most expensive iPhone yet. IDC projects an average selling price above $2,550, or roughly Rs 2.1 lakh, with top storage variants potentially crossing $3,000, or around Rs 2.5 lakh.

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TrendForce estimates a somewhat lower starting range of $2,099-$2,299, or roughly Rs 1.75 lakh-Rs 1.9 lakh, while Citi expects the device to start above $2,000, or around Rs 1.66 lakh.

However, Indian pricing could be significantly higher after taxes and other costs, meaning the iPhone Ultra could potentially cross the Rs 2 lakh mark in India. Even the lowest estimates would put it above Samsung's $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Why It's Expected To Be So Expensive

Rising memory prices are among the factors expected to drive up the cost of the foldable iPhone. According to the report, memory prices have jumped more than 300% in a year, while major manufacturers have shifted more production towards higher-margin AI server chips.

That has tightened supply for smartphone makers and contributed to rising handset prices globally. The iPhone 18 Pro series is also expected to face higher costs, with reports suggesting prices could rise by 10%-20% compared with last year's models.

Apple's Strategy This Fall

Apple is reportedly planning to launch only its most expensive iPhones this September, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable device. The standard iPhone 18 and a refreshed iPhone Air could reportedly be pushed to early 2027.

Such a strategy would keep this year's lineup concentrated on premium devices, where higher margins could help Apple manage rising component costs.

Expected Specs

Leaks point to a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, along with Touch ID replacing Face ID because of space constraints. The device is also expected to feature two rear cameras, 12GB of RAM and a rumoured 5,500mAh battery, which could be the largest ever in an iPhone.

Apple is also reportedly working to reduce the visibility of the display crease and improve hinge durability. The company is said to have conducted additional manufacturing trials, which reportedly delayed production by several weeks.

Supply Could Be The Real Bottleneck

Production is reportedly limited to a few hundred units a day, with an initial run of around 10 million units. A broader production ramp could take between three and five months.

Some reports suggest the device could be unveiled before going on sale, similar to Apple's approach with the original iPhone X.

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A Tough Sell For Some Buyers

A survey of 2,605 US adults found that 75% had no interest in buying a foldable iPhone at any price. Those interested in the device said they would pay an average of $781, or roughly Rs 65,000, well below the expected price of Apple's foldable.

Whether Apple can convince consumers to pay a significant premium for its first foldable iPhone could be one of its biggest challenges as it enters the foldable smartphone market. With reports pointing to a potential India price above Rs 2 lakh, the iPhone Ultra could be positioned firmly as a luxury device rather than a mainstream smartphone.

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