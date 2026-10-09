iPhone 18 Pro Sales Disappoint? Apple Reportedly Cuts Component Orders By 15%

Apple has reportedly asked some suppliers to reduce component production for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with October orders cut by at least 15% compared with initial requests, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The reported reduction comes amid rising memory chip costs and higher smartphone prices, which have weighed on consumer demand. However, the reported cut in component orders does not establish that iPhone sales have fallen by 15%. Apple has not publicly confirmed the reported reduction.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: India Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Both models are available with 256GB storage in their base variants.

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The higher prices could influence upgrade decisions among consumers, particularly as rising memory and storage costs put pressure on the wider electronics industry.

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Why Is Apple Reportedly Cutting Component Orders?

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has adopted a more cautious approach to shipments since early September, with October component orders reduced by at least 15% from the quantities initially requested.

One factor cited in the report is the rising cost of memory chips. Technology companies are competing for advanced chips and memory capacity to power AI data centres, contributing to supply shortages and higher prices.

These cost pressures have affected the broader consumer electronics industry. Apple raised prices for some iPad and MacBook models in June, saying it could no longer fully absorb rising memory and storage costs linked to demand from the AI industry.

Nikkei Asia also reported that the softer demand for electronic devices from late August into October could partly reflect changes to Apple's product launch schedule.

Does This Mean iPhone 18 Pro Sales Are Falling?

Not necessarily. A reduction in component orders could indicate that Apple is adjusting its production and shipment plans in response to changing demand expectations. However, the reported cut alone does not establish the extent of any change in actual sales.

The distinction is important because component orders reflect decisions made across the supply chain, while sales depend on purchases by consumers and other customers.

Apple's reported move highlights the challenges facing premium smartphone makers as higher component costs and retail prices put pressure on demand. The extent to which these factors have affected iPhone 18 Pro sales remains unclear.

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