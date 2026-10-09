Your Salary Vs The iPhone 18 Pro Max: How Long Will It Take To Afford One?

Apple's iPhone 18 series has drawn attention for its steep pricing in India, with the top-end iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB model priced at Rs 3,29,900. The exorbitant price amidst the global chip shortage, higher component costs and import duties, adding to the cost of Apple's latest flagship smartphones.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB costs Rs 1,00,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB, which launched at Rs 2,29,900. The 43% price hike has divided buyers and analysts, triggering a wave of memes about the phone's affordability.

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Some people pointed out that the top model's price is comparable to entry level salaries in many IT jobs. Others noted that at such a price point, it might be wiser to buy a base-variant four-wheeler, which comes with benefits of its own.

But the bigger question remains: How long will it take an average salaried professional to save enough to afford one.

Based on the iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB price of Rs 3,29,900, here's how long it would take to afford the phone at different monthly salary levels. This calculation is based on assuming the entire salary is saved and there are no expenses.

Monthly salary Months required Rs 25,000 13.2 months Rs 35,000 9.4 months Rs 50,000 6.6 months Rs 70,000 4.7 months Rs 90,000 3.7 months Rs 1,00,000 3.3 months Rs 1,50,000 2.2 months Rs 2,00,000 1.6 months



The calculation shows that someone with just Rs 25,000 salary will be able to afford the iPhone in 13 months even if the person decided to save everything. While this is certainly unrealistic, it highlights the gap between the phone's premium price tag and the purchasing power in India.

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