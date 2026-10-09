Redington Stock In Focus After Report Of Apple Scaling Back iPhone 18 Pro Orders

Redington Share Price Today: Redington shares remained volatile on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, hitting an intraday high of Rs 399.40 and a low of Rs 383.65, against the previous close of Rs 387.95.

Around 12:30 pm, Redington shares were trading 0.59% lower at Rs 385.65. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.04% higher at 72,340.81.

Why Are Redington Shares In Focus?

Redington shares were in focus after a report by Nikkei Asia on Friday said Apple had asked some of its suppliers to cut production of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max amid weaker-than-expected initial demand.

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According to the report, Apple has reduced October component orders for both premium models by 15% to 20% compared with its original targets.

What Is Behind Apple's Production Cuts?

The reported reduction follows softer-than-expected pre-orders, particularly for higher-storage variants. Rising prices of DRAM, NAND storage and other memory components have also added to costs and potentially weighed on consumer demand.

Broader memory shortages and elevated component costs have further contributed to uncertainty around Apple's near-term production plans.

What Happens Next?

It remains unclear whether Apple will make further production adjustments in November or beyond.

Any sustained reduction in iPhone orders could be a key factor for investors tracking Redington, although the impact on the distributor's business will depend on the scale and duration of any changes in Apple's shipments.

Redington Limited is a Chennai-based global technology solutions and supply chain distribution provider.

The company distributes products from leading brands, including Apple, HP, Samsung, Lenovo and Dell, across more than 40 markets.

Its portfolio spans smartphones, computers, software and cloud solutions, supported by end-to-end supply chain, logistics and after-sales services.

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