iPhone 18 Pro Discolouration Issue: Burgundy Red Units Turning Pinkish Around Camera, Users Claim

Some iPhone 18 Pro owners say their phones are changing colour. Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event last month, and soon after the phones went on sale in India and other markets, users began posting photos of affected units on social media. The issue appears to affect the Burgundy Red finish.

What Users Are Seeing

According to posts on Reddit and X, the Burgundy Red version of both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is turning lighter and looking washed out on some units. Photos shared by users show the camera module on the back with a light pink hue, making it look different in colour from the housing around it.

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The problem may not be restricted to one finish. One user has claimed that a Black iPhone 18 Pro model is also showing signs of discolouration.

Users who have noticed the issue say it starts around the camera lenses, and the fading then moves across the aluminium chassis. The discolouration, however, does not cover the entire back of the phone.

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Possible Cause Still Unclear

What is causing the problem remains unknown. Some users suspect ultraviolet light, and a few say they noticed the change after their phones had been outdoors for some time. According to many users, using a protective case and wiping the phone down can help keep the problem in check.

Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue. The company has dealt with complaints like these before. Around this time last year, buyers of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange raised similar concerns, and a few Deep Blue units were also said to be affected.

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iPhone 18 Pro Price and Specifications

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced from Rs. 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900. Both prices are for the base 256GB storage variant.

The iPhone 18 Pro gets a 6.3-inch display, and the Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch screen. Both phones are powered by the A20 Pro chip and use Apple's in-house C2 modem. On the back, they carry three cameras, led by a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with a variable aperture. On the front, there's an 18-megapixel selfie camera.

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