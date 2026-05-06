iPhone 17 Under Rs 50,000? Here's How Croma Everything Apple Sale Offer Works

Croma has rolled out discounts on a range of Apple products as part of its Everything Apple Sale ahead of Mother's Day. The sale began on May 1 and will run till May 16. It is available across both online and offline stores. Apart from iPhones, it covers MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watches.



iPhone 17 Deal

The headline offer during the sale is on the iPhone 17 (256GB variant), which is listed at Rs 82,900. However, through a combination of multiple offers, the net effective price can drop to Rs 48,742.



How the price drops to Rs 48,742:

MRP: Rs 82,900

Exchange offer on old device: Up to Rs 23,500

Additional exchange bonus: Up to Rs 8,000

Coupon discount: Up to Rs 1,658

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 1,000

The final price depends on factors such as the condition of the exchanged device and eligibility for the offers.



Discounts Extend To Older iPhone Models

The sale also includes offers on earlier models. With a mix of exchange deals, bank discounts and coupons, the price drop can be considerable.

iPhone 16 (128GB): Effective price of Rs 43,490

iPhone 15 (128GB): Effective price of Rs 39,990



Offers On MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo is also part of the sale, with a net effective price of Rs 39,410.

This pricing includes:

10% student-teacher discount

Exchange bonus of Rs 7,000

Bank cashback of Rs 4,000

Exchange value for old device of up to Rs 12,500



Offers On MacBook Air M5

The MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) is also part of the offer, with its price brought down through a combination of discounts. The device has an MRP of Rs 1,19,900. After applying the offers, the net effective price comes to Rs 75,910.

The offers include:

A 10% student-teacher offer price

An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000

An exchange value of up to Rs 21,000 on an old device

Bank cashback of Rs 7,000



What makes this sale different is that it doesn't rely on straight price cuts. Instead, buyers can stack multiple offers to bring the price down.





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