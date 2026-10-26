Hyperscalers Turn Rivals? Anthropic Flags Critical AI Compute Risk By Google, AWS, Microsoft

Anthropic's S-1 filing for initial public offer (IPO) has explicitly flagged a growing tension between the company and the very cloud providers it depends on to run its business. According to the filing, Anthropic's three primary compute providers, AWS, Google and Microsoft, are increasingly treating the AI company as a direct competitor rather than simply a customer buying infrastructure services.

The filing warns that this shifting dynamic creates a tangible risk: access to critical compute infrastructure, the processing power Anthropic needs to train and run its AI models, could be curtailed, repriced, or constrained going forward.

This risk is tied directly to the fact that AWS, Google and Microsoft are each investing heavily in developing their own proprietary frontier AI models, putting them in the unusual position of being both Anthropic's infrastructure suppliers and its direct rivals in the broader AI race.

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Core Risk Flagged In IPO Filing

This is the essence of the “frenemy” framing used in the filing: companies that Anthropic relies on for essential infrastructure are simultaneously competing against it for market share in frontier AI development, a dependency that doesn't offer Anthropic the same flexibility a company with more diversified or interchangeable suppliers might have.

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A $750 Billion Compute Backlog

Despite flagging this as a risk, the filing also discloses the scale of Anthropic's existing commitments with these same three hyperscalers. The company has locked in a compute backlog worth $750 billion spread across AWS, Google and Microsoft combined, underscoring just how central these three relationships remain to Anthropic's current and future operations, even as the filing itself acknowledges the competitive tension underlying them.

The juxtaposition is notable: a $750 billion bet on infrastructure from companies the filing itself identifies as potential competitive threats. Anthropic's S-1 does not elaborate further on what specific mitigation steps, if any, it plans to take to address this risk, based on what's been disclosed so far.

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