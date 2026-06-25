GTA 6 Opens For Pre-Orders: Check India Prices, Bonus Features And Physical Launch Details

Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games of the past decade, opened for pre-orders on Thursday, ahead of its official launch on Nov. 19, 2026. NDTV Profit breaks down the India-specific prices, compares different editions and the bonus features as well as the details regarding its physical launch.

How Much Grand Theft Auto VI Costs In India

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Grand Theft Auto VI is launching exclusively for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X and S gaming consoles, with pre-orders currently open for the digital version of the game on PlayStation and Microsoft online storefronts.

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The pre-order for the standard edition is retailing at Rs 5,999 for both PS5 and Xbox consoles, with bonus features such such as a the 'Vintage Vice City Pack' which has exclusive weapons, cosmetics, clothes and vehicles, as well as one month of membership to GTA +, which provides exclusive perks to Grand Theft Auto Online players.

The pre-order for the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 for both consoles, and will include the aforementioned features as well as an Ultimate Edition Upgrade Pack with exclusive missions, businesses, weapons, cosmetics, clothes and vehicles.

Bonus Features Included

Standard Edition

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Users pre-ordering the standard version will have access to the 'Vintage Vice City Pack' which includes exclusive clothes,cosmetics, weapons, and vehicles that pay homage to the films that inspired the game's setting and aesthetic.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be returning to Vice City, which was last featured in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, taking inspiration from Miami as depicted in the 1983 film Scarface and the 1984 show Miami Vice. The cosmetics and clothes will be exclusive to the two playable characters Jason and Lucia.

For Jason, players can access the famous shaggy hairstyle that actor Don Johnson sported as police detective Sonny Crockett in the fifth season of Miami Vice. He will also be able to wear pastel coloured designer jackets and pants similar to the ones worn in the show.

Lucia will be able to wear a curly 80s style perm hairstyle as well as a red sequined dress, similar to the getup the character Gina Montana sported in the iconic film Scarface.

Weapons skins inspired by the character Tommy Vercetti's tropical shirt in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, will also be available on pre-order. Along with access to a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan for players to drive around the state of Leonida.

Ultimate Edition

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Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will have access to everything available in the Standard Edition, along with access to exclusive stores, locations, missions, vehicles, clothes, cosmetics and weapons.

Exclusive vehicles include the 1995 Grotti Cheetah, 1967 Vapid Dominator Buggy, Dinka Enduro Motorcycle, Shitzu Squalo Boat and a Crest Kayak. Players will also have access to the Rideout Customs Vehicle Shop, One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop, Sara's Unisex Salon, Stock 305 Clothing Store and the Electric Fang Tattoo Shop.

When it comes to weapons, the Ultimate Edition features Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers, Girardi ES9 Custom Pistol and Klose K17 Custom Pistol.

The exclusive edition will also feature dozens of new clothes and cosmetics inspired by contemporary styles in Miami along with a 'Good Time Gear Collection Pack' inspired by a fictional show in the game.

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Physical Edition Release

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The physical version of the game which contains a download code inside the box, will be available from Nov.12 onwards to support pre-loading (downloading and installing a game's assets ahead of time so it is available to play on release). It is notably the first Grand Theft Auto game to release without a physical disc.

Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on Nov. 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on Nov. 19, the game's website said.

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