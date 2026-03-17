Google's 'Personal Intelligence' Feature To Give Personalised Responses To Questions In Google Search's AI Mode

Google has unveiled a new 'Personal Intelligence' feature, where users can get personalised answers when they ask questions in Google Search's AI mode on their personal accounts, according to a post on social media platform 'X' from the company on Tuesday.

The feature is also available to users of the Gemini application as well as those accessing Gemini through the Google Chrome browser. Currently, only the users based in the US can "opt-in" for this feature.

When the users asks a question, the 'Personal Intelligence' feature's AI will access the user's personal data from Gmail, Google Photos and other Google applications to acquire and utilise contextual information in its responses, in order to give a the user a precise answer based on their needs and circumstances.

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"Personal Intelligence allows you to securely connect the dots across your Google apps — like Gmail, Google Photos and more — to provide responses that are uniquely relevant to you," the company said.

Today, anyone in the U.S. can opt into Personal Intelligence for AI Mode in Search on their personal accounts. It's also starting to roll out in the @GeminiApp and Gemini in Chrome.



Personal Intelligence allows you to securely connect the dots across your Google apps — like… pic.twitter.com/pX2jJxy06c — Google (@Google) March 17, 2026

The company mentioned instances where this feature would prove useful to users such as getting tailored shopping recommendations based on their recent purchases and using regarding the users' preferred brands and style, planning a family getaway based on hotel confirmations and past travel memories and discover a new hobby inspired by the users' interests.

People in the comments section of the 'X post detailing this feature raised concerns regarding the ramifications of this feature on the users' data privacy, with some comparing it negatively to targeted advertising, with another user calling it a "softly spoken dossier".

Google has implemented similar tendencies in its other products such as for the Docs, Sheets, And Slides apps from Google Workplace, which can have Gemini go through a user's emails, chats and files for reference material if prompted to do so to personalise the users' documents.

ALSO READ: Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get Gemini AI Features To Summarise Information, Alter Writing Styles And More

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