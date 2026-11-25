Google has sketched out a TV feature in which artificial intelligence makes videos for each viewer and can cast the viewer as the lead character.

The idea appears in a patent application, US 2026/0370899 A1, which the US Patent and Trademark Office published on November 19, according to Patentlyze.

What The Filing Describes

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The concept, called "My Channel", would add a personalised section to a TV app. Instead of only recommending existing shows, it would generate new videos from the viewer's tastes. A drawing in the application shows a home screen titled "John's Channel", with tiles for a crime comedy, a romantic comedy, a sci-fi adventure and an action thriller.

How It Would Work

A server would collect three kinds of information, Patentlyze explained. These are viewing preferences such as genres and titles, context such as location, language and IP address, and demographic details such as age group.

It would turn them into a written instruction for a large language model, the technology behind AI chatbots, which would produce a video and store it for streaming.

New videos could be created on a timer, such as weekly or monthly, or on request. Mashable noted that a second AI model could pull in current news or sports scores. One example is a cricket fan who could see a favourite player, or themselves cheering for India in the stands.

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Starring The Viewer, And The Ads

The most striking element is the option to build a digital likeness from the viewer's photos or videos and imitate their voice for the lead character's dialogue. Mashable said a TV assistant could send voice commands to a server, where the audio might be stored against the user's profile. The filing also describes an "ad stitcher" that would insert commercials before a video plays.

Privacy Questions

The filing says viewers may have some say over what data is collected. Mashable pointed out that it leaves unclear how a viewer could use voice commands while refusing to let those recordings feed the AI.

The privacy questions arise because the system would depend on viewing history, location and personal images.

A Rejected Application, Not A Product

The US patent examiner has rejected the application, though the reasons were not stated. Google can amend its claims or appeal. Patentlyze, the patent-tracking site that first spotted the filing, said Google filed it on May 13, 2025, and urged readers to treat it as a record of an idea rather than a launch plan. Companies often patent concepts they never build.

Wider Context

The idea arrives as AI-made video spreads. CNET noted that Roku recently launched FairgroundTV, billed as the first free, all-AI streaming channel. AI faces scepticism, particularly among younger audiences who dismiss such content as "slop".

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