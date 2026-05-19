Google I/O 2026: Date, IST Timings, Where And How To Watch Google's Annual Developer Conference

Google's flagship developer conference, Google I/O 2026, gets underway on Tuesday, with expectations high for a wave of announcements tied to the company's software ambitions. Over recent weeks, the tech giant has teased several upcoming additions and improvements through presentations linked to The Android Show. Industry watchers expect this year's event to provide a clearer picture of Google's strategy around artificial intelligence, Android developments, and developer-centric technologies.

Google I/O Event 2026: What To Expect

Artificial intelligence is widely expected to dominate this year's conference agenda. Google has already hinted at a range of sessions focused on its complete AI ecosystem, covering advancements in multimodal models, media creation technologies, robotics, and autonomous AI agents. The company is also likely to unveil infrastructure upgrades aimed at helping developers create and roll out AI applications more effectively.

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Android 17 is also likely to feature prominently during the event. The upcoming operating system, now in its beta phase, is expected to debut later in 2026. Google could showcase several of the platform's additions at the conference, with attention likely to fall on speed improvements, upgraded media tools, and better optimisation for tablets and desktop-style functionality.

Google offered an early glimpse of its software roadmap during The Android Show last week. It featured a string of new Android and Chrome additions planned for release later this year, including Gemini Intelligence, an expanded AI package aimed at improving automation, contextual awareness, voice accessibility, widget creation, and video performance on Android 17.

In addition to its software announcements, Google revealed a new laptop range known as Googlebook, distinct from both Chromebooks and the Google Books platform.

The company is pitching Googlebook as a more premium offering, with tighter and more seamless connectivity with Android smartphones than rival ecosystems. Features include smoother app mirroring, quicker cross-platform file sharing, and deeper integration of Gemini-powered tools.

Google I/O 2026: Date

Google I/O 2026 will take place on May 19-20.

Google I/O 2026: Time

Google I/O 2026 will start at 10:30 p.m. IST on May 19.

Google I/O 2026: Venue

Google I/O 2026 will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O 2026 Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch

You can watch the live stream of Google I/O 2026 on Google's official YouTube channel. We have embedded the video below:

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