'No Degree Required': Google DeepMind's Rs 11 Crore Job Listing Sparks Tech Debate

Google DeepMind is hiring engineers for its Polaris team, which focuses on developing evaluation frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) coding agents. The opportunity has drawn attention because the role does not require a formal university degree and carries reported total compensation of upto $1.1 million.

The hiring announcement has also sparked a debate on social media over whether technical skills and problem solving abilities should take precedence over formal educational qualifications in the technology industry.

The announcement was amplified by Tamay Besiroglu, a research scientist at DeepMind, through a post on X. His message emphasised that the team wanted exceptional engineers who could solve difficult problems, rather than making a degree a mandatory entry condition.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: How AI Could Reshape Your Career: Ex-Meta, Salesforce Lead Identifies Three Types Of Workers

According to the job description, engineers joining Polaris will develop tasks to assess Google's Gemini AI model's ability to perform complex, long-duration software engineering assignments. The role also involves launching projects to improve Gemini's training data and evaluation processes, while offering opportunities to prototype AI architectures and publish research.

"Create tasks that will be used to measure Gemini's ability to perform long-horizon software engineering tasks, and launch entirely new projects within DeepMind aimed at improving Gemini's training data and evaluations," reads the job description.

Candidates are expected to have experience in software development or programming and be comfortable using AI-assisted coding tools, developer agents or large language model-based workflows.

The preferred qualifications include experience in competitive programming, mathematics competitions or hackathons, along with the ability to design evaluation frameworks and benchmark datasets for machine-learning models.

Although the position does not mandate a formal degree, the job description emphasises software development experience and the ability to solve challenging technical problems. The preferred qualifications also mention competitions such as the International Math Olympiad, the United States of America Mathematical Olympiad, the Putnam competition and the International Olympiad in Informatics. These are listed as examples of relevant experience rather than compulsory qualifications.

The hiring announcement has prompted social media users to debate whether technology companies should place greater emphasis on practical skills than formal degrees. Some users welcomed the approach, arguing that employers should prioritise problem solving abilities over academic credentials.

Others questioned whether the opportunity would be equally accessible to candidates who had not participated in competitive programming or advanced mathematics competitions.

"No degree required and problem-solving as the actual bar. More companies should hire like this, honestly," said one user, while another added: "Great opportunity if you're excited about deep analysis and evaluation of coding agents!"

A third commented: "No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems. Total comp is $550k-$1.1M. We're living in a golden age."

A fourth said: "Applied. I know my application won't even be seen, but still, you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take."

The discussion reflects a broader debate about skill-based hiring in the technology sector, where employers increasingly seek candidates capable of working on specialised AI systems and complex engineering problems.

The Polaris opening does not establish that all Google DeepMind positions are open to candidates without degrees. Applicants should check the specific vacancy for its current status, location, eligibility criteria and compensation structure before applying.

ALSO READ: AI Could Triple Unemployment In Next Decade, Warns Nobel Laureate Daron Acemoglu

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.