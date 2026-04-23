End Of Tab-Hopping? Skyscanner Integrates ChatGPT For Flight Search, Fare Comparison

Skyscanner has reportedly introduced its application within ChatGPT, allowing users to search and compare flight options through a conversational interface.

Reports suggest that the feature is currently available to users in India and enables travellers to access flight results directly within chat.

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How Does The Integration Works?

Users can reportedly install the Skyscanner app from the ChatGPT app store and begin searching using natural language prompts.

For example, users can tag @skyscanner and type a prompt like "find me the cheapest flight to Brazil in April." The system then provides flight options, including pricing and routes, within the same conversation.

The results are updated in real time and displayed in a format that allows users to compare multiple options without leaving the chat. Users can continue refining their search through follow-up messages by adjusting travel dates, destinations, or airports.

What Are The Features?

The integration provides access to multiple flight options along with key details such as ticket prices, airlines, and travel duration. It also allows users to make quick changes to their search without restarting the process.

The company said the feature builds on its existing pricing and comparison system and adapts it to a chat-based format. It continues to rely on its database of airline partners to generate results.

Skyscanner also stated that it is exploring further use of artificial intelligence across different stages of travel planning, including discovery and comparison.

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Where Is It Available?

The feature is available through the ChatGPT app store. Users need to install the Skyscanner app within ChatGPT to start using the service.

Skyscanner connects users to flight, hotel, and car hire options across different markets. The company said it processes a large volume of pricing data daily to provide updated and relevant results.

Skyscanner Ltd. is a British search aggregator and travel agency based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has been operating since 2002.

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